Georgia Supreme Court declines to hear Colt Gray appeal

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The Brief The Georgia Supreme Court declined to consider Colt Gray’s appeal, leaving his life-without-parole sentence in place. Gray pleaded guilty to 55 charges in the 2024 Apalachee High School shooting, which killed two students and two teachers and wounded nine others. Prosecutors said Gray planned the attack for months; his defense asked for a sentence that would allow parole, citing his age, mental health and home life.



The Georgia Supreme Court has declined to consider an appeal from Colt Gray, the teenager who pleaded guilty to killing four people in the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School.

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What we know:

The decision was made earlier this month. It leaves in place Gray’s sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gray was 14 when he carried out the Sept. 4, 2024, attack in Winder. The shooting killed students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall. Nine other people were wounded. Gray, who was 16 at sentencing, pleaded guilty to all 55 charges and was sentenced in July.

Prosecutors described months of planning

The backstory:

During sentencing, prosecutors argued Gray planned the attack months in advance and sought notoriety. Evidence included jail calls that prosecutors said showed his interest in his fame as a school shooter, as well as a notebook containing sketches of the school and a targeted classroom and a checklist of attack plans.

Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith argued Gray was not acting during an uncontrolled emotional breakdown but had deliberately planned the shooting.

Defense cited age, mental health

Gray’s defense attorneys asked Judge Nicholas Primm to impose life in prison with the possibility of parole. They cited Gray’s age, mental health and difficult home life. Defense attorney Charlton Allen argued Gray could eventually contribute to society and that life without parole was too harsh for a teenager.

Primm sentenced Gray after hearing statements from victims’ families, survivors, teachers and community members. "A 16-year-old boy will now live and die in prison," the judge said.

The sentence drew scrutiny because Gray was a teenager when he committed the crimes and received one of the harshest possible punishments.

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