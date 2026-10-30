Barrow County investigator arrested over alleged Flock camera misuse

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The Brief A Barrow County Sheriff's Office investigator has been arrested and charged with allegedly misusing the agency's Flock license plate reader system. An internal audit uncovered suspicious searches conducted by Investigator Stephanie Howard over approximately six months. Howard resigned, voluntarily surrendered to authorities and was released on $7,500 bond.



A Barrow County Sheriff's Office investigator has resigned and been arrested after an internal audit uncovered suspicious searches involving the agency's automated license plate recognition cameras over a period of approximately six months.

What we know:

Investigator Stephanie Howard faces charges of violation of oath by a public officer and violating Georgia law governing the collection, storage, sharing and destruction of license plate data captured for law enforcement purposes.

According to the sheriff's office, Howard voluntarily surrendered at the Barrow County Detention Center following the investigation. She was later released on $7,500 bond.

Internal audit uncovers suspicious searches

The investigation began when the Barrow County Sheriff's Office conducted a self-audit of its automated license plate recognition system, commonly known as Flock cameras.

The audit identified several suspicious inquiries allegedly made by Howard over approximately six months. Authorities did not disclose how many searches were flagged, whose information was accessed or whether the data was shared with anyone outside the agency.

After learning about the suspicious activity, Sheriff Jud Smith ordered an internal investigation to determine whether Howard had violated department policies.

The investigation uncovered evidence suggesting possible criminal violations, prompting the sheriff's office to request assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Charges involve misuse of license plate data

Howard was charged with two offenses under Georgia law:

Violation of oath by a public officer (O.C.G.A. § 16-10-1): A felony offense involving a public officer's alleged willful and intentional violation of the terms of their oath.

Violation of Georgia's license plate data law (O.C.G.A. § 35-1-22): The statute establishes requirements for the collection, storage, sharing and destruction of license plate information obtained through automated recognition systems.

Flock cameras use automated license plate recognition technology to capture vehicle license plates and record information that law enforcement agencies can use during criminal investigations.

Georgia law places restrictions on how agencies may access, retain and share that information.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified how Howard allegedly misused the system or whether the searches were connected to any ongoing investigations.

The sheriff's office has not released additional details about the GBI investigation or Howard's resignation.