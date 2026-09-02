Clayton County deputy arrested for alleged misuse of Flock system

The Brief A Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested following an investigation into the improper use of law enforcement technology. Authorities say Deputy Errol Farrell, Jr., 40, turned himself in after being accused of using the department's Flock Safety license plate reader system for non-official purposes.



A Clayton County deputy faces criminal charges after state investigators say he misused a law enforcement license plate reader system for personal reasons.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested and charged Clayton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Errol Farrell, Jr., 40, of Lithonia, with misuse of a license plate reader system.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to open an investigation after allegations surfaced about misuse of its Flock Safety System.

GBI agents said Farrell used the license plate reading technology for non-law enforcement purposes.

Farrell turned himself in on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, and was booked into the Clayton County Jail, according to the agency.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Dig deeper:

Flock Safety cameras are widely used by Georgia law enforcement to track license plates and alert officers to stolen vehicles or wanted suspects. State law strictly limits access to these systems for official law enforcement duties, making unauthorized searches a criminal offense.

The arrest comes amid a significant statewide surge in law enforcement employees and officers facing criminal charges for misusing automated license plate readers. Across Georgia, several officers, deputies and agency staff have been arrested following widespread internal audits of the Flock Safety database.

The recent arrests come from a surge in departments running internal audits and considering policies over the system.

Beyond departmental oversight, the wave of unauthorized searches has sparked growing pushback nationwide over privacy rights and prompted calls for stricter oversight of police surveillance technology.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared specific details about when the system was misused or whose license plates were searched.

It is unclear whether Farrell remains employed with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office or if he is currently on administrative leave.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office at 770-388-5019 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-TIPS.