Douglas County man arrested for child molestation, sodomy, authorities say

The Brief A Douglas County man was arrested following a referral from Child Protective Services regarding allegations of inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor and an adult female. Investigators placed Larry Sloan Jr. under arrest on Monday. He was charged with one count of child molestation and two counts of aggravated sodomy.



Douglas County sheriff's investigators arrested a man on child molestation and aggravated sodomy charges following a referral from state child welfare officials.

What we know:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a referral from Child Protective Services on Monday regarding allegations of inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor.

Investigators immediately launched an inquiry and developed evidence that Larry Sloan Jr. engaged in inappropriate sexual contact involving both the minor and another adult female.

Authorities arrested Sloan on Monday, and he was charged with one count of child molestation and two counts of aggravated sodomy.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges possible.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not release the age of the victim.

Additionally, officials have not detailed the relationship between Sloan, the minor and the adult female involved.

It is also unclear whether bond has been set or if Sloan remains held at the Douglas County Jail.