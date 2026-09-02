Atlanta police search for man who allegedly stole bicycle from Monroe Drive

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The Brief Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man captured on video allegedly stealing a bike. The alleged theft happened on Aug. 26 along Monroe Drive NE, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera allegedly stealing a bike in northeast Atlanta last month.

What we know:

Authorities responded to a report of stolen bike on Saturday in the 1100 block of Monroe Dr. NE. Atlanta police spoke with a victim who reported that their Trek bicycle had been stolen.

Police determined that the alleged theft happened three days earlier on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Surveillance video captured a man allegedly taking the victim’s bicycle from the property.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a detailed physical description of the man or his age.

It is also unclear whether the stolen bicycle has been recovered.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department's Larceny Unit is actively investigating the incident and asking anyone who recognizes the man seen in the video to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters do not have to give their name to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.