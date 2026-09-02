Man faces 10 drug charges following narcotics bust in Whitfield County

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The Brief A Whitfield County investigation led to the arrest of a suspect facing a long list of drug charges, including cocaine trafficking. The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Charles McReynolds following an operation by its Narcotics Unit.



Whitfield County narcotics investigators arrested a man overnight on 10 drug-related charges, including felony cocaine trafficking and intent to distribute multiple controlled substances.

What we know:

Narcotics investigators with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles McReynolds.

McReynolds faces 10 drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 2 drug, possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sell marijuana, and sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs.

What they're saying:

The Sheriff's Office shared a warning to the public against bringing or selling illegal narcotics within Whitfield County.

"Sheriff Pierce must be the funniest Sheriff alive because all of the local dealers think he keeps joking about the whole ‘we are coming for you’ comment. It's not a bit; we promise," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the location of the arrest, seizure amounts, or street value of the narcotics involved have not been publicly disclosed.

It is unclear whether McReynolds remains held in the Whitfield County Jail or if a bond amount has been set.