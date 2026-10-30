Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon won't seek third term

article

The Brief Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon announced Friday that he will not seek a third term when his current term expires. McKoon, a former state senator, said he originally intended to serve only one term but agreed to run again following Republican victories in 2024. His decision sets the stage for a leadership contest within a state party that has experienced divisions between grassroots activists and establishment Republicans.



Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon announced Friday that he will not seek a third term when his current term expires, setting the stage for a change in leadership of the state GOP.

What we know:

McKoon confirmed his decision in a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the news Friday morning.

"When I ran for Chairman after being drafted to do so in 2023 I intended to serve only one term.

"After our 2024 success I was encouraged to run again and I did so with a clear understanding that it would be my second and final term.

"While this has been important work, I am excited to reclaim time with Jacqueline and my family that I have been missing in order to meet the demands of this volunteer position."

McKoon's tenure as chairman

McKoon, an attorney and former Georgia state senator, became chairman of the Georgia Republican Party in 2023.

He initially intended to serve a single term but decided to seek reelection following the 2024 elections.

During his time as chairman, McKoon worked with Republican leaders and grassroots activists across Georgia. His tenure included efforts to improve relations between the state party and Gov. Brian Kemp.

What's next for the Georgia GOP?

McKoon's announcement comes just days before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

His decision means Georgia Republicans will select a new chairman when his current term ends.

McKoon did not identify a preferred successor or announce any future political plans in his statement.

He said his decision to leave the position will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Jacqueline, and their family.