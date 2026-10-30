2 arrested after 14-year-old boy shot in Gainesville

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The Brief Gainesville police have arrested two suspects in connection with an Oct. 27 shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy. Devaun Henry Peoples, 15, is charged as an adult with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Tristan Anthony Mize, 20, faces three charges related to the investigation. Police say the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and one of the suspects. The police chief is urging parents to take a more active role in preventing youth violence.



Two suspects, including a 15-year-old charged as an adult, have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy injured in Gainesville earlier this week, police announced Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old boy shot after dispute in Gainesville

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, near the intersection of Chestnut and Summit streets.

According to Gainesville police, the 14-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his right arm and right leg and required medical treatment. Police did not provide additional information about his condition.

Investigators determined that the victim and one of the suspects knew each other and had been involved in a dispute before the shooting.

Two suspects arrested

Police arrested Devaun Henry Peoples, 15, on Thursday, Oct. 29, at a Gainesville hotel.

Peoples is charged as an adult with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

A second suspect, Tristan Anthony Mize, 20, was arrested Friday, Oct. 30.

Mize faces charges of party to the crime of aggravated assault, false statements and writings, and hindering apprehension. He is being held at the Hall County Jail.

Police did not release additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or the specific roles investigators believe each suspect played.

Police chief raises concerns about teen violence

What they're saying:

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said the shooting is part of a troubling pattern of violence involving teenagers in the city.

"Three shootings involving teenagers in Gainesville since July 3rd should be a wake-up call for our community. These incidents are tied to deeper criminal activity, and the involvement of firearms is putting young lives and public safety at risk. While our investigators will continue working to hold those responsible accountable, preventing the next shooting requires parents and families to stay engaged, know who their children are spending time with, understand what activities they are involved in, and help steer them away from criminal activity."

Parrish urged families to remain involved in their children's lives and pay attention to their activities and relationships.

How to provide information

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 770-533-5873.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the city's official website.