Clayton County officer dragged out of hospital; search for driver continues

The Brief A Clayton County police officer dragged during a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Investigators located the suspect's vehicle, but the driver remains on the run following the incident near Garden Walk Boulevard. Police union leaders and neighbors reacted with shock, pointing out how routine traffic stops can escalate in seconds.



Police in Clayton County are searching for a suspect who allegedly dragged an officer during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Walk Boulevard and Medical Center Drive, near Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale.

RELATED: Clayton County officer dragged during traffic stop, officials say

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the driver suddenly accelerated and took off, dragging the officer along with the vehicle. Paramedics took the officer to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries to their head and body. The department confirmed the officer has since been discharged and is doing okay.

Investigators have since tracked down and recovered the suspect's car, but the driver remains at large.

Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the police response temporarily shut down a key roadway near Drew High School, but noted that no students or district staff were involved and the campus was not placed on lockdown.

What they're saying:

Vince Champion, with the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, emphasized the inherent dangers officers face during routine vehicle stops.

"Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous things that law enforcement does — because a lot can go wrong," Champion said. "You don’t know what you're walking up on. You can run the tag through dispatch or your computer and get all info, but you never know what occupant is thinking or doing."

Champion noted that while many traffic stops end with a minor infraction or a warning, officers must remain hyper-vigilant due to unknown variables.

"That’s why officers approach the car in a slow manner. We look in and out through back seat, front passenger. We take time to approach, we turn body a certain way," Champion said. "You don’t know the mindset of the person, and that’s the issue. Traffic stops are, again, one of the most dangerous and unknown, other than the fact the officer is pulling them over for an infraction."

Local residents expressed shock over the incident.

"My first thought is shock, really, someone being dragged by a car," Clayton County resident Tyreek Eason said. "For someone to do something like that is pretty malicious."

Eason added that respect and safety should extend across all professions: "Let's try to take care of each other no matter what occupation you have, or the feeling you have for one person or another. Everyone has to clock into work just like you do."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the officer's name. Police have also not released a description of the driver or stated whether investigators have identified a specific suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the driver's whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting "CSGA" along with the tip to 274637, or submitting information online at stopcrimeatl.org.