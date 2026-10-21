Clayton County officer dragged during traffic stop, officials say

The Brief A Clayton County police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop. Investigators said the driver sped away from the stop near Garden Walk Boulevard and Medical Center Drive, pulling the officer along with the car. The officer was taken to a local hospital with reported minor injuries to their head and body.



A Clayton County police officer was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a driver took off during a traffic stop, dragging the officer alongside the vehicle, authorities announced.

What we know:

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Walk Boulevard and Medical Center Drive, which is near Charles R. Drew High School.

Investigators said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the driver suddenly drove away, dragging the officer with the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the officer to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

The department said the officer suffered minor injuries to their head and body, though the full extent of those injuries has not been confirmed.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the officer's name.

Police have also not released a description of the driver or the vehicle, and it is not clear if investigators have identified the person behind the wheel.