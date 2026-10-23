Suspect identified after Clayton County officer dragged during stop

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The Brief Clayton County police have identified 59-year-old Christopher Harold Lovett as the driver wanted for dragging an officer during a Wednesday traffic stop. Investigators warned that Lovett is considered dangerous, should not be approached, and remains on the run after his vehicle was recovered. The injured officer was treated for non-life-threatening head and body injuries, has been discharged from the hospital, and is now recovering at home.



Authorities have identified the driver accused of dragging a Clayton County police officer during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

What we know:

Clayton County police identified the suspect as 59-year-old Christopher Harold Lovett. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout as he is still on the run as of 8 p.m. Friday.

Detectives described Lovett as a man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators warned members of the public not to approach Lovett if he is spotted and urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

The encounter occurred around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Garden Walk Boulevard and Medical Center Drive, adjacent to Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale. Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop when the driver accelerated and sped away, dragging the officer along with the vehicle.

Emergency crews took the officer to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to their head and body. The department confirmed that the officer has since been discharged from medical care and is recovering at home.

Officers later tracked down and impounded the suspect's vehicle, but the driver managed to slip away on foot.

Clayton County Public Schools confirmed that while the emergency police response temporarily closed a major roadway near Drew High School, no students or staff members were involved and the campus was not placed on lockdown.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the injured officer.

Police have also not confirmed what specific traffic infraction prompted the initial stop or detailed the exact criminal charges pending against Lovett.

What you can do:

Authorities caution that Lovett is considered dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances.

Anyone who sees Lovett or knows his location is asked to call 911 or reach Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting "CSGA" along with the tip to 274637, or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.