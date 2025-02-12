Expand / Collapse search
North Georgia man charged in connection to mother's disappearance

By Colin Lawler
Published  February 12, 2025 8:40pm EST
Banks County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jason Campbell (Banks County Sheriff's Office)

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. - A Banks County man is accused of hiding his mother's death after she was first reported missing last month.

Marie Campbell was reported missing on Jan. 6. On Wednesday, the Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested her son, 34-year-old Jason Campbell and charged him with concealing the death of a person.

"This meticulous investigation, which is being conducted by our investigators and forensic unit, is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available," stated Sheriff Carlton Speed.

Marie Campbell was reported missing on Jan. 6, 2025 (Banks County Sheriff's Office).

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Alford at 706-949-6668 or via email at malford@bankscountysoga.org.

The Source: Information for this story was released by the Banks County Sheriff's Office.

