North Georgia man charged in connection to mother's disappearance

A Banks County man is accused of hiding his mother's death after she was first reported missing last month.

Marie Campbell was reported missing on Jan. 6. On Wednesday, the Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested her son, 34-year-old Jason Campbell and charged him with concealing the death of a person.

"This meticulous investigation, which is being conducted by our investigators and forensic unit, is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available," stated Sheriff Carlton Speed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Alford at 706-949-6668 or via email at malford@bankscountysoga.org.