Marietta man stabbed brother, arrested after standoff, police say

The Brief A 38-year-old man was arrested following an hourslong standoff after allegedly stabbing his older brother in Marietta on Friday morning. Marietta police convinced Jeffrey White to exit the North Saint Marys Lane home peacefully after he initially refused to cooperate. Emergency responders took the 40-year-old victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds to his shoulder.



A 38-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stabbing his older brother and barricading himself inside a Marietta home for several hours Friday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Marietta Police Department stated its officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home along North Saint Marys Lane shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man outside the home who had been stabbed in the back of his right shoulder. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim told responding officers that he had been stabbed by his younger brother, who was still inside the home.

Authorities identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jeffrey White. Investigators said White refused to come out of the house and remained uncooperative for a few hours, prompting a standoff with law enforcement.

Department negotiators were called to the scene and eventually convinced White to leave the home and surrender.

Authorities arrested White on felony warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated battery.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly released the name of the 40-year-old victim.

Investigators have not disclosed what specific dispute led up to the stabbing.