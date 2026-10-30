Son tried to kill mother before 100-mph chase, police say

The Brief A Cartersville high-speed chase ended in Gordon County after a 19-year-old man allegedly choked his mother in a grocery store parking lot. Investigators confirmed the teen admitted he tried to kill his mother before leading officers on a pursuit reaching nearly 100 mph. The suspect faces more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft by taking, and driving without a valid license.



A 19-year-old man is behind bars after investigators said he attempted to strangle his mother outside a Cartersville grocery store and led officers on a two-county chase topping speeds near 100 mph.

Cartersville grocery store assault

What we know:

Authorities said the attack unfolded inside a vehicle parked outside a local grocery store, where 19-year-old Elijah Parker turned on his mother without warning.

"Out of the blue, he just started choking her. She felt she was going to lose consciousness," said Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio.

The woman escaped Parker's grip and ran inside a nearby business to seek emergency help. Parker jumped into the driver's seat of her car and sped away from the scene, prompting officers to broadcast a lookout for the vehicle.

Multi-county police pursuit

Timeline:

A couple of hours after the initial attack, police officers in neighboring Adairsville spotted the stolen car and attempted a traffic stop. Parker refused to pull over, accelerated away from officers, and pushed the vehicle to speeds near 100 mph.

The chase crossed county lines into Gordon County, where Parker crashed into another vehicle and took down a stop sign before officers took him into custody.

Investigators said Parker was candid about his motives during questioning.

"He was questioned as to why he ran, he did say that his intent was to kill his mother, and he failed because she had escaped the vehicle," said Sparacio.

Domestic violence crisis impact

Local perspective:

Cartersville police emphasized that while the brazen nature of the pursuit and attack was shocking, domestic disputes remain an unpredictable threat across every neighborhood.

"During this month, domestic violence awareness month, it goes to highlight the dangers of domestic violence, and no community is immune to it," said Sparacio.

"A son was actively trying to kill his mother by his own admission," said Sparacio, adding that law enforcement officers treat every domestic disturbance with extreme urgency because situations can escalate in seconds.

Gordon County crash aftermath

By the numbers:

19: The age of the suspect, Elijah Parker.

100: The approximate speed in miles per hour reached during the high-speed pursuit.

2: The number of counties traversed during the pursuit, which crossed from Bartow into Gordon County.

10+: The number of traffic violations Parker faces in addition to felony charges.

Parker remains held on felony charges of aggravated assault, theft by taking, and false imprisonment, along with more than 10 traffic violations and a charge for driving without a valid license.

Bartow County court proceedings

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the mother or provided an update on whether she required additional medical help after the strangulation attempt.

Officials have also not disclosed whether the extent of the injuries to the person inside the vehicle Parker struck in Gordon County.