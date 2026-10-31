Georgia governor race deadlocked as candidates launch final weekend blitz

The Brief Early voting officially concluded across Georgia as gubernatorial candidates launched a final weekend campaign blitz before Tuesday's election. Republican Rick Jackson rallied supporters in Cobb County alongside conservative allies, while Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigned with former Vice President Kamala Harris in Fulton County. Recent polls show the governor's contest deadlocked despite Jackson pouring $220 million into the race, mostly on television ads.



Georgia gubernatorial candidates kicked off their final weekend sprint Friday night, taking their closing arguments directly to voters after the statewide early voting window officially closed.

Cobb County campaign rally

What we know:

Republican nominee Rick Jackson spent Friday night campaigning at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, a frequent gathering spot for state GOP candidates. The event served as one of his final large-scale rallies ahead of Tuesday's election.

"Let's build on Brian Kemp's legacy and win big for Georgia," Jackson said to the crowd.

GOP organizers brought in U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan to speak alongside down-ballot candidates competing in major statewide races, ranging from lieutenant governor to insurance commissioner. During the rally, Jackson delivered a direct critique of his Democratic opponent.

"Bad mayors don't make good governors," Jackson said, referencing Bottoms' tenure leading Atlanta.

The other side:

Down Interstate 75 in Fulton County, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms headlined the Fulton County Democrats' dinner.

"Metro Atlanta has great energy, but you should see the rest of Georgia," Bottoms told the gathering. "It is on fire."

She campaigned alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris again.

"The power belongs to the people," Harris told attendees. "And in just four days, you will prove their truth once again."

Heavy spending and polling deadlock

The backstory:

Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive, has spent $220 million on his gubernatorial bid, directing 75% of those funds toward television advertisements.

"It is not my money," Jackson said regarding his campaign investments. "It is God's."

Despite the historic advertising expenditures, the latest polls show the race between Jackson and Bottoms essentially deadlocked heading into the final weekend.

Election Day voter turnout

What they're saying:

While some Republicans voiced concern regarding Democratic participation during advance voting, grassroots supporters dismissed any anxiety over early numbers.

"I don't see the turnout problem as much as a lot of people keep trying to tell me," Jackson supporter Nancy Hollingshed said. "I tell some of my friends, you look at data so bad you're going to have a heart attack. Just have faith."

Hollingshed stressed that Republican voters historically show up in large numbers on Election Day to decide the outcome.

Weekend campaign travel schedules

What we don't know:

Campaign officials have not announced whether additional national figures will join either candidate during their final roadside tour stops before voting locations open Tuesday morning.

Final pre-election stops

What's next:

Both candidates will maintain an aggressive travel schedule through the weekend to sway remaining undecided voters. Bottoms is focusing on middle and southern Georgia, scheduling upcoming campaign stops in Columbus, Bainbridge and Albany.

Jackson plans to hold his final pre-election rally Sunday evening in Cumming before polls open statewide on Tuesday.