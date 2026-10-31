Canton man sentenced for threatening to burn ex, DA says

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The Brief Jesse Logan Ellis, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with intent to murder and false imprisonment. Prosecutors said Ellis doused himself in gasoline, trapped his ex-girlfriend in a bear hug, and threatened to set them both on fire with a lighter. Two acquaintances intervened, wrestled the lighter away from Ellis, and called 911 before deputies arrived to find the victim crying on the roadside.



A 27-year-old Canton man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pouring gasoline on himself, trapping his ex-girlfriend in a bear hug, and threatening to ignite them both, prosecutors announced Friday.

What we know:

A Cherokee County judge sentenced Jesse Logan Ellis on Oct. 23 to 30 years, with the first 12 years to be served behind bars and the remainder on probation, according to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Ellis entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The judge denied a request by defense attorneys to sentence Ellis under Georgia’s First Offender Act.

The charges stem from a domestic dispute on May 13 investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors said the victim went to Ellis’ home to retrieve her motorcycle helmet. When she attempted to leave, Ellis refused to let her go.

The woman managed to escape by asking to use a bathroom located in a nearby building on the property. She ran to a nearby home and asked two acquaintances to accompany her back to retrieve the helmet, prosecutors added.

When the group returned, Ellis insisted the victim could not end their relationship. He then poured gasoline over his own body, grabbed the woman in a bear hug, and held up a lighter, threatening to burn them both alive. Witnesses told investigators Ellis stated, "If I can’t have her, no one can," the district attorney's office said.

The two acquaintances pulled the victim out of Ellis' grip, disarmed him of the lighter, and called 911. Deputies found the woman crying on the side of the road, prosecutors said in a news release.

As conditions of his 18-year probation, Ellis is barred from having any contact with the victim, must surrender all weapons and must complete a family violence intervention program along with mental health and substance abuse treatment.

What they're saying:

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Snow, who prosecuted the case for the DA's Domestic Violence Unit, emphasized how close the encounter came to a fatal outcome.

"When deputies responded to this domestic dispute, they found the victim on the roadside, crying. She believed she was facing the possibility of being burned alive," Snow said. "Thanks to her quick thinking and the actions of those who helped her, she escaped a situation that could have ended in tragedy. The emotional scars of that experience remain with her today."

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway noted that extreme retaliation often surfaces when victims attempt to leave abusive partners.

"This case is a stark reminder that domestic violence is rooted in power and control," Treadaway said. "When victims attempt to leave an abusive relationship, that loss of control can lead to dangerous escalation. Our office remains committed to holding offenders accountable as we stand with those affected by domestic violence."

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified the victim or the two acquaintances who intervened.

Anyone affected by domestic violence can contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center at CFVC.org or reach their 24/7 crisis hotline at 770-479-1703. In an emergency, call 911.