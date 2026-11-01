DeKalb watershed crews complete repairs on Clifton Springs Manor

The Brief DeKalb County water main repairs are officially complete along Clifton Springs Manor following hours of emergency work. Service is fully restored to local neighborhoods after secondary leaks forced line shutdowns and bottled water distribution earlier Sunday. County officials recommend running interior and exterior faucets to flush out residual sediment or discolored plumbing lines.



DeKalb County utility crews restored water service Sunday afternoon after fixing a ruptured 6-inch pipe that disrupted neighborhood taps along Clifton Springs Manor.

What we know:

Field technicians with the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management finished repairs on the broken line at 2318 Clifton Springs Manor around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Normal system pressure returned to the corridor, and officials confirmed there are no active outages left in the area.

Residents might notice cloudiness or brown water coming from household fixtures as the system stabilizes.

Utility teams urge people to run taps inside and outside their homes to clear private pipes.

The backstory:

Emergency crews originally thought they solved the disruption before dawn, restoring flow around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

Additional line damage surfaced a few hours later, forcing workers to resume digging while shutting off neighborhood service again.

The extended midday repair required local traffic controls along Clifton Springs Manor.

County personnel distributed bottled water directly to affected neighbors on site while heavy equipment operated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated what caused the pipe to rupture or how many total accounts lost service during the day.

Anyone with lingering water issues can reach the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243 or dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov.