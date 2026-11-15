Tucker restaurant hit by third break-in in months, owners say

The Brief Two suspects smashed through the glass doors of I Love New York Pizza in Tucker around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, stealing at least $8,600. Co-owners Swamy Vendra and Felipe Martinez say this is the third time the Lawrenceville Highway restaurant has been targeted in recent months. DeKalb County police are investigating the break-in and asking anyone who recognizes the suspects on security video to come forward.



Two people smashed through the front doors of I Love New York Pizza in Tucker early Sunday morning, ripping cash drawers from the registers and stealing at least $8,600 in what owners say is the third break-in at the restaurant in the last few months.

What we know:

Security cameras inside the restaurant at the shopping center off Lawrenceville Highway captured two people entering the business at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The suspects broke through the doors, leaving glass scattered across the floor, before ripping cash drawers out of the registers.

Co-owner Swamy Vendra said the thieves stole at least $8,600 from the cash registers and gaming machines.

Police woke up Vendra's business partner, co-owner Felipe Martinez, by knocking at his door after the break-in occurred.

The backstory:

According to Vendra, Sunday's smash-and-grab marks the third time the restaurant has been broken into over the past few months.

Despite installing cameras throughout the building, continuously monitoring the area and having Martinez live nearby to keep watch, the break-ins have continued.

"I have the cameras everywhere, and we have been continuously monitoring this area. And my management, my partner, is also staying very nearby. So we keep on roaming here, but still it's happening," Vendra said.

Workers quickly replaced the shattered glass door and damaged cash drawers later Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, it was business as usual at the restaurant.

What they're saying:

Vendra expressed frustration as a small business owner at a loss for how to stop the repeated thefts.

"My worry is it's happening frequently, very frequently," Vendra said. "We are not asking any special treatment, but at the same time, it's happening continuously."

Martinez recorded video of the aftermath when he first arrived to see the damage and had a message for whoever is responsible.

"Only can say to the people that’ve been doing this is God bless them, and everything they do is always coming around," Martinez said.

In the wake of the theft, the co-owners are instructing employees to take extra precautions at closing. "Make sure to always put alarm. Make sure always is secure when you put the money away. You know, always wait till somebody else can walk you away," Martinez said.

What we don't know:

DeKalb County police are investigating the burglary, though officials have not yet released descriptions of the two suspects seen on the surveillance footage.

It remains unclear if investigators believe the same people are responsible for the two previous break-ins at the pizzeria.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking the public to review the security footage from the restaurant. Anyone with information about Sunday morning's break-in or who recognizes the two people on the video is asked to contact DeKalb County police.