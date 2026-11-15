Alleged drunk driver crashes into metro Atlanta Dairy Queen

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The Brief A drunk driver crashed into a Canton Dairy Queen on Marietta Highway on Saturday night, according to a nearby business. No one suffered injuries in the wreck, though owners Frank and Mildred are managing the building damage. Customers can still visit the couple's second Dairy Queen location in Canton while repairs move forward.



A metro Atlanta business is picking up the pieces after a driver crashed into its building on Marietta Highway on Saturday night.

What we know:

A driver crashed into the Canton Dairy Queen on Marietta Highway on Saturday night, according to nearby business Perrottas Pizza.

Perrottas Pizza stated that a drunk driver caused the crash.

Nobody suffered injuries in the wreck, according to Perrottas Pizza, but owners Frank and Mildred are now dealing with the aftermath at the damaged building.

Frank and Mildred operate a second Dairy Queen location in Canton, Perrottas Pizza said.

Customers are encouraged to visit that other Canton location in the meantime.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the driver or the exact extent of the structural damage to the Marietta Highway building.

Investigators have also not released details on potential criminal charges or when the damaged restaurant will reopen.