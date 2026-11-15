DeKalb County offers 4 shuttle routes to Decatur warming center

The Brief DeKalb County extended its warming center activation in Decatur through Tuesday morning as freezing temperatures persist across the metro area. Only The Golden Door remains open for shelter, while four shuttle routes offer evening pickups starting at 6 p.m. County officials have not yet announced whether freezing weather will force another extension past Tuesday.



Freezing weather has prompted DeKalb County officials to keep their emergency warming center open through 9 a.m. Tuesday, extending an activation that began Friday evening.

What we know:

DeKalb County initially planned to close the shelter at 9 a.m. Monday after opening it at 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials pushed the closing time back 24 hours because of continued freezing conditions.

The Golden Door, located at 2944 Ember Drive in Decatur, is the sole warming center operating during this activation.

Walk-in access started at 6:30 p.m. Friday, giving people direct entry for shelter placement, showers, laundry and additional services.

Frontline Response International is operating the extreme weather services under a county contract.

What we don't know:

County officials have not said if temperatures will drop low enough to require another extension beyond 9 a.m. Tuesday.

They also have not released details on how many people have used the shelter since Friday.

Local perspective:

All county-contracted shuttle routes start at Frontline Response Headquarters at 2585 Gresham Road SE in Atlanta. Initial pickups run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by final sweeps from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Route 1 (North DeKalb / Chamblee-Tucker): Pickups at North DeKalb Senior Center (3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee) at 6:05 p.m.; St. Vincent de Paul (2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee) at 6:15 p.m.; Chamblee Library (4115 Clairmont Road, Chamblee) at 6:25 p.m.; Chamblee Walmart (1871 Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee) at 6:40 p.m.; Tucker First United Methodist Church (5095 LaVista Road, Tucker) at 7 p.m.; and Brookhaven MARTA Station (4047 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven) at 7:20 p.m., arriving at The Golden Door at 7:30 p.m.

Route 2 (Central / Decatur / Emory): Pickups at East Lake MARTA Station (2260 College Ave. NE, Atlanta) at 6:10 p.m.; Decatur Library (215 Sycamore St., Decatur) at 6:25 p.m.; Emory Decatur Hospital (2701 N. Decatur Road, Decatur) at 6:45 p.m.; and Walmart (2525 North Decatur Road, Decatur) at 7:15 p.m., arriving at The Golden Door at 7:30 p.m.

Route 3 (East / Stone Mountain / Candler): Pickups at Candler Rd. MARTA (2427 Candler Road, Decatur) at 6:10 p.m.; Clifton Springs Mental Health Center (310 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur) at 6:25 p.m.; Hairston Crossing Library (4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain) at 6:45 p.m.; and Stone Mountain Walmart (1825 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain) at 7:05 p.m., arriving at The Golden Door at 7:30 p.m.

Route 4 (South Central / Memorial Drive / Wesley Chapel): Pickups at the Memorial Drive and Columbia Drive intersection in Decatur at 6:10 p.m.; South DeKalb Mall (2731 Candler Road, Decatur) at 6:25 p.m.; QT on Wesley Chapel / Snapfinger Road (4075 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur) at 6:45 p.m.; and Wesley Chapel Shopping Plaza Bus Stop (2495 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur) at 7 p.m., arriving at The Golden Door at 7:15 p.m.

What you can do:

People needing transportation or coordination assistance can call Frontline Response Dispatch at 404-334-3610.

Residents can also sign up for local weather alerts by texting DEKALBALERT to 67283.