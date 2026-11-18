The Brief Two people were killed and three others, including two children, were hospitalized after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 5 in Douglas County, according to state troopers. Georgia State Patrol said a Tesla Model Y going southbound crossed the centerline near Manor Creek Drive and slammed into a northbound Ford Expedition. The Tesla's driver and the Ford's front-seat passenger died, and the crash shut down the highway for about four hours.



Two people are dead and three others, including two children, are hospitalized following a head-on crash on Highway 5 in Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol's Villa Rica post responded to the two-vehicle collision around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday on GA 5 near Manor Creek Drive in Douglasville.

According to preliminary findings, a Tesla Model Y was heading south on State Route 5 when the driver failed to maintain their lane, crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Ford Expedition head-on.

The driver of the Tesla and the front-seat passenger in the Ford sustained fatal injuries in the wreck.

Emergency crews transported the driver of the Ford and two juvenile passengers to a hospital for treatment.

Highway 5 was closed for approximately four hours while troopers investigated the scene.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released the identities or ages of the two people killed or the three survivors, nor have they provided updates on the conditions of the hospitalized driver and children.

Investigators also have not determined what caused the Tesla driver to cross the centerline, such as speed, distraction or a medical emergency, while they work to finalize the full crash report.