Lost hunter rescued from steep ravine in North Georgia

The Brief Crews found a lost hunter several miles off the trail in the Cohutta Wildlife Management Area. His condition and the rugged terrain prevented a ground rescue. The U.S. Army’s Camp Merrill helicopter team helped rescue him, and he was taken to a hospital.



A lost hunter was rescued by helicopter after search crews found him deep in a steep ravine in North Georgia’s Cohutta Wildlife Management Area.

Fannin County Search & Rescue, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army’s Camp Merrill helicopter rescue team worked together on the extended operation near the Pinhoti Trail off Forest Service Road 64.

Hourslong search in rugged terrain

What we know:

The initial call came at mid-morning on Saturday, prompting Fannin County search crews and Georgia DNR personnel to head into the rugged backcountry.

The hunter was located several miles off the trail and thousands of feet below the surrounding terrain. Georgia DNR personnel made first contact with him shortly after 7 p.m.

After reaching and assessing the hunter, crews determined the extremely difficult terrain made carrying him out on foot unsafe. They requested a helicopter team to extract him.

Nighttime helicopter rescue

What happened next:

With darkness setting in and weather conditions changing, most traditional aviation resources were no longer an option.

The Camp Merrill helicopter rescue team responded and conducted a nighttime hoist, lifting the hunter from the ravine and transporting him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Ground crews then faced a long hike out of the backcountry. All personnel safely emerged from the woods between 2 and 3 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Fannin County Emergency Management Agency

What we don't know:

The hunter was not identified and information was not given about how he ended up in the ravine. His current condition is also unknown.