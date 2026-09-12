Man hospitalized after Midtown road-rage shooting, Atlanta police say

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an early Saturday morning road-rage shooting in the 100 block of 13th St NE in Midtown that left a man injured. A 20-year-old man was driven to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. Police said he is stable, but his exact medical condition is unknown. Investigators said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by gunfire following a road rage incident.



A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an early Saturday morning road-rage incident in Midtown, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded around 3:25 a.m. to Grady Memorial Hospital after learning a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle.

Officers located the 20-year-old man, who had been shot. Police reported the man was stable, though his official medical condition was not released.

Authorities added that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident in the 100 block of 13th St NE. Police said gunfire hit the car while the victim was in the passenger seat.

Investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter or the suspect's vehicle, nor have they announced any arrests.

Authorities did not identify the victim.