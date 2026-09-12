No. 2 Georgia dominates Western Kentucky in home blowout

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The Brief Second-ranked Georgia built an early lead and routed Western Kentucky at Sanford Stadium. Georgia moved up from No. 3 to the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following their season-opening win over Tennessee State. The Bulldogs compiled 493 total yards of offense while limiting Western Kentucky to 225 yards.



No. 2 Georgia built a commanding lead and defeated Western Kentucky 70-20 at Sanford Stadium.

What we know:

Georgia took control early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and taking a 49-6 advantage into halftime. The Hilltoppers scored two touchdowns in the final quarter, bumping their score, but not nearly enough to beat the Bulldogs. Quarterback Gunner Stockton led the passing attack with 234 yards, while Ryan Puglisi added 79 rushing yards and Sacovie White-Helton led all receivers with 70 receiving yards.

The Bulldogs entered the game having moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following their 63-3 season-opening win over Tennessee State. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart emphasized continuous growth entering the matchup, telling the Associated Press, "You don't have to be sick to get better."

Off the field, running back Dante Dowdell continues his recovery from serious offseason injuries sustained in an ATV accident, with Smart telling the Associated Press that Dowdell has been around the team as he focuses on his health.

Defensive performance

Georgia's defense limited the Hilltoppers to 225 total yards, allowing just 110 rushing yards and 115 passing yards across 74 plays.

SEC play opens next

What's next:

Georgia turns its attention to Southeastern Conference play, traveling to face Arkansas for its SEC opener on Sept. 19.