Metro Atlanta storms leave behind flooding, downed trees

The Brief Heavy morning storms have largely cleared out of Metro Atlanta, leaving behind scattered lingering showers and lingering road hazards. The storms triggered flash flooding, downed numerous trees, and knocked out power to local communities across the region. Emergency crews are responding to blocked roadways and power outages, with several Carroll County roads closed until further notice due to severe water damage.



Heavy morning storms have largely cleared out across Metro Atlanta, leaving high waters, downed trees, power outages and dangerous road hazards in their wake.

Storms cause heavy rain, impacts events & games

What we know:

While the main line of heavy rain and severe weather has moved out of the area, a few scattered showers and gathering storms remain. The earlier downpours triggered flash flood warnings across several metro Atlanta areas.

Game day events were heavily impacted by the storm system. Tailgaters for the Georgia Tech and Tennessee matchup in Atlanta endured the heaviest downpours, while fans in Athens experienced rising rain chances. NCAA rules required 30-minute weather delays for any lightning strikes within eight miles of the venues.

Several events across metro Atlanta, including Saturday's Atlanta Food & Wine festival's Tasting Tents and Doraville's Welcoming Week Block Party, were canceled.

Flash flooding damage

Dig deeper:

Carroll County has closed the following roads due to active flash flooding or damage until further notice.

Bay Springs Road from Daniel Road to HW 61

Pleasant Grove Road at McPherson Road

South Van Wert Road from Church Road to HW 78

400 Block at Kinney Lake

Legion Lake

Brandon Wiggins of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Agency team shared pictures of flooding in Carroll County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding in Carroll County. Courtesy: Brandon Higgins, Carroll County Sheriff EMA

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office also stated that Harmon Springs at Shoreline Parkway, Cole Road at Ephesus Church and W Union Hill Roar at Dog River were closed due to flooding.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) also reported flooding on I-285 Westbound at Peachtree Dunwoody, but crews have since reopened the lanes.

GDOT has also reported that there were fallen trees on State Route 6 at Merk Road, closing all lanes.

Georgia Power has reported more than 5,800 of its customers are without power in Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton counties.

Recovery timeline

What we don't know:

Utility companies have not provided an exact timeline for when power will be fully restored to affected neighborhoods.

Emergency management officials have not estimated when the damaged Carroll County roadways will safely reopen.