Vigil held for Atlanta police recruit killed in motorcycle crash

The Brief Loved ones, friends and fellow recruits gathered at Shirley Franklin Park in Northwest Atlanta for a vigil honoring 24-year-old Atlanta Police recruit Moses Russ. Police said Russ died last Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Moreland Avenue while he was driving to a morning training session. Family members described Russ as a loving, supportive person who loved to smile, while his girlfriend noted how much he enjoyed staying active and being around family.



Moses Russ had spent his life preparing to protect his community, driven by a deep desire to serve and support the people around him. But his life was cut short last Tuesday when the 24-year-old Atlanta Police recruit died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Moreland Avenue while he was riding to a morning training session at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police recruit vigil

What we know:

Loved ones, friends, fellow recruits and Atlanta Police Department leaders gathered Friday night inside Shirley Franklin Park in Northwest Atlanta for a balloon release to honor Russ. Speakers at the ceremony shared memories of Russ, with family members recalling his bright personality and strong work ethic. His aunt, Sherrell Cruz, said the household called him "The Care Bear" because he loved to support people and let his light shine. His bonus mom, Shantel Russ, noted that service was bred into him through family military ties and the Coast Guard, adding that his smile stood out to everyone.

Loved ones honor memory

What they're saying:

His girlfriend, Daydia Bryant, said he was a loving and caring person who loved working out, being active and spending time around family. At the end of the ceremony, his family asked everyone in attendance to honor him by doing what he loved most: smiling.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Loved ones, fellow recruits, and Atlanta Police Department leaders gathered at Shirley Franklin Park in Northwest Atlanta for a memorial balloon release honoring 24-year-old recruit Moses Russ, who died following a motorcycle collision on Moreland Avenue while traveling to a training session at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, on September 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Funeral plans set

What's next:

His family said his funeral is scheduled for next Thursday.