Atlanta homicide detectives investigate deadly afternoon shooting

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Atlanta Police Crime Scene Investigation personnel gather outside the Park West apartments on Peek Road NW after a 35-year-old man was killed on September 11, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Peek Road NW that left a 35-year-old man dead Friday afternoon. Officers found the victim inside an apartment after responding to reports of a person shot around 3:12 p.m. Responding medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and homicide investigators are probing the circumstances.



Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead inside an apartment on Peek Road NW Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Atlanta police shooting response

What we know:

Officers rushed to Park West apartments nw aaround 3:12 p.m. following reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit were dispatched to look into the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

Homicide unit investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or identity of the victim. Police have also not identified any potential suspects or detailed what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues.