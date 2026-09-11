Atlanta homicide detectives investigate deadly afternoon shooting
Atlanta Police Crime Scene Investigation personnel gather outside the Park West apartments on Peek Road NW after a 35-year-old man was killed on September 11, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead inside an apartment on Peek Road NW Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Atlanta police shooting response
What we know:
Officers rushed to Park West apartments nw aaround 3:12 p.m. following reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.
Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators with the Homicide Unit were dispatched to look into the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.
Homicide unit investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name or identity of the victim. Police have also not identified any potential suspects or detailed what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided details.