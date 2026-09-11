Braselton officer ousted after internal audit uncovers Flock camera misuse

The Brief Braselton police fired an officer following an internal investigation into improper Flock camera system usage during 2024 and 2025. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the matter, while an audit confirmed no other current employees misused the system. Safeguards implemented earlier this year reduced authorized users from 23 to 14 and added automatic audit monitoring.



The Town of Braselton terminated a police officer after an internal investigation revealed improper use of the community's Flock camera system over a two-year period.

Braselton police investigation

What we know:

The Braselton Police Department fired an officer on Aug. 20 after an internal probe revealed improper use of the Flock camera system during 2024 and 2025. Town officials referred the matter to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further review.

An audit of all current town employees authorized to access the system uncovered no additional misuse. Interim Chief Tiller said the past behavior occurred under a former administration, and the department took immediate action to hold the individual accountable once notified.

Flock camera security

The backstory:

Earlier this year, the department enacted new safeguards to limit system access strictly to legitimate law enforcement activities. Command staff reduced authorized users from 23 to 14, restricting access to supervisors and specialized units.

Officers must now enter a case number and law enforcement purpose before accessing data. Audit software flags abnormal use automatically, blocking users pending review, while command staff conducts weekly log checks.

Georgia bureau review

What we don't know:

Town officials have not released the officer's name. Authorities are not providing further comments while the GBI investigation remains active.