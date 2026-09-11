Georgia State Patrol traffic stop leads to manhunt near Cornelia

The Brief Law enforcement agencies are searching outside Cornelia after a suspect ran from a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. Authorities saturated the area around Chase Road with K-9 units to track the unidentified man. Officials warn residents not to approach the suspect and to report any sightings to emergency services immediately.



A manhunt is underway outside Cornelia after a man ran from a Georgia State Patrol traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

Habersham County manhunt

What we know:

A Georgia State Patrol traffic stop led to a foot pursuit outside Cornelia on Friday afternoon.

The man ran from a location off East Walnut Street near Johnson & Johnson and was last seen crossing Chase Road near Sellers Loop.

Multiple units from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments saturated the area around Chase Road, Camp Creek Road, and Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway alongside a tracking dog.

Officials describe the suspect as a 5-foot-5-inch, 160-pound man with a bald head and tattoos on his neck and upper body. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

Georgia State Patrol pursuit

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who fled from troopers. It remains unclear what initially prompted the Georgia State Patrol traffic stop.

While officials do not believe the man poses an immediate danger, they urge residents and motorists not to approach him and to call 911 immediately if seen.