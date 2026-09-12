Man injured after late-night shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Friday night on Cushman Circle SW that left a man injured. A 31-year-old man was driven to Grady Hospital in a private car. Police say he is stable, but his exact medical condition is unknown. Detectives are working to determine what led to the gunfire.



A 31-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot late Friday night in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities stated that the shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. on Cushman Circle SW.

Before officers arrived at the scene, they were notified that the victim had already been driven to Grady Hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers found the 31-year-old man at the hospital who had been shot multiple times. Police reported the man was stable, though his official medical condition was not released.

Detectives went to the Cushman Circle scene to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what led up to the gunfire, nor have they released any suspect descriptions or made any arrests.

Authorities did not identify the victim.