Atlanta native Ben Shelton advances to US Open finals

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The Brief Atlanta-born Ben Shelton, 23, is preparing to play for his first career Grand Slam title. If he were to win, a victory would make Shelton the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick in 2003. Shelton would also become the first Black American man to win the U.S. Open since Arthur Ashe in 1968. Shelton faces No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday.



Atlanta native Ben Shelton is on the brink of tennis history, preparing to step onto Arthur Ashe Stadium Sunday with the weight of a two-decade American drought on his shoulders.

What we know:

The 23-year-old will attempt to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick's 2003 victory at Flushing Meadows. Shelton could also become the first Black American man to capture the U.S. Open title since Arthur Ashe accomplished the feat in 1968.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, Shelton outlasted defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a quarterfinal match that finished at 3:33 a.m., marking the latest finish in U.S. Open history, before defeating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.

He will face No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday. Shelton faces a stiff test against Zverev, a player who holds a head-to-head advantage over him. The German top seed brings his own history to the court, seeking redemption after surrendering a two-set lead in the 2020 U.S. Open final to Dominic Thiem, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the magnitude of the moment, the Atlanta native told the Associated Press he is embracing the stage.

"For me, this whole tournament now at this point has been uncharted territory," Shelton said. "I’m in positions I’ve never been in before. I’ve beaten a guy or guys that I have never beaten before. I’m just excited to put it all out on the line."

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether Shelton can overcome his winless record against Zverev to claim the title on Sunday.