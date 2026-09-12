Man arrested in connection with July triple shooting, Atlanta police say

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested Breon Thomas, 27, on Wednesday in connection with a July shooting that left three people injured. Three people were injured in the July 5 shooting that happened in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. Thomas faces three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.



A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a July triple shooting in Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) executed a search warrant Wednesday on Nelms Drive SW, taking 27-year-old Breon Thomas into custody.

Police said the arrest stems from a July 5 incident in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW in the Bankhead neighborhood, where three people were shot. One person was shot in the upper abdomen, another in the right hand and right thigh, and a third in the left calf.

APD released a video in a Facebook post of the frantic 911 call of one of the victims reporting being shot in the leg. The video also contained bodycam footage of the officers performing the search warrant and using a bullhorn to get Thomas out of a home.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 injured after fight sparks gunfire in northwest Atlanta

Three people were injured by gunfire after a shooting broke out in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on July 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

Detectives identified Thomas in connection with the crime. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information regarding a motive for the shooting or specify the relationship, if any, between Thomas and the victims.

APD added that the three people who were injured were stable at the time of the shooting, but their current conditions are unknown.

It's unclear if police are looking for any other individuals responsible in the shooting.