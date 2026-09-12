Tennessee homicide suspect arrested after Cobb County I-75 chase, GSP says

The Brief Georgia State Patrol troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Anthony Rumbel after a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 75 in Cobb County on Wednesday. Troopers said they performed a PIT maneuver near Chastain Road to stop Rumbel's vehicle after he failed to pull over for the traffic stop. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents obtained a warrant charging Rumbel with criminal homicide in the death of Michael Rumbel.



A 21-year-old Tennessee man wanted in a homicide investigation was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 75 in Cobb County, according to authorities.

What we know:

Georgia State Patrol troopers said they were notified that 21-year-old Anthony Rumbel was traveling southbound on I-75 in a black Toyota Tundra.

State patrol officials said a trooper located the vehicle near Chastain Road after observing it traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, authorities said Rumbel failed to stop, resulting in a chase.

Troopers said the officer performed a PIT maneuver to stop the truck, taking Rumbel into custody in Marietta. During a search of the vehicle, authorities said troopers found evidence connected to the homicide investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said agents began investigating the death of 46-year-old Michael Rumbel in the 100 block of Green Forest Road in Dunlap, Tennessee on Wednesday. During the investigation, TBI agents identified Anthony Rumbel as the individual allegedly responsible for his death.

Authorities said Rumbel was booked into the Cobb County Jail on original charges stemming from the pursuit. TBI agents later obtained an arrest warrant charging Rumbel with one count of criminal homicide.

Law enforcement officials said Rumbel remains held at the Cobb County Jail pending extradition to Tennessee.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not specify the relationship between Anthony Rumbel and Michael Rumbel, nor did they release details regarding a cause of death or motive.