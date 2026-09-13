Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe provides update after game injury

article

The Brief Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe was stretchered off the field in the third quarter following a head-first collision. According to The Associated Press, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key reported that Mbakwe was alert, talking, and had movement in all extremities before being taken to a local hospital. No. 18 Tennessee defeated Georgia Tech 45-24 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night.



Georgia Tech defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe provided a positive update following a scary third-quarter collision that resulted in him being stretchered off the field during the Yellow Jackets' 45-24 loss to No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to The Associated Press, Mbakwe collided head-first with Jordan Walker's knee, leaving him motionless on the field for several minutes before he gave fans a thumbs-up as he was wheeled away. Head coach Brent Key reported that Mbakwe was talking and responsive, with full movement in his extremities as he was transported by ambulance to nearby Grady Hospital.

In an update on his Instagram story, the defensive back stated, "preciate all the messages and prayers. It's a lot to respond to right now, but I'm good. #gojackets" He later posted a picture of him in the hospital onto to his Instagram story with a thumbs up.

Walker was also helped off the field, unable to place weight on his leg. Key stated postgame that his immediate focus was heading to the hospital to check on Mbakwe, a former Alabama transfer playing in his first season with Georgia Tech.

No. 18 Tennessee defeated Georgia Tech 45-24 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night.

This is Mbakwe's first season with Georgia Tech after transferring from Alabama, where he previously played in 22 games over two seasons as a cornerback, wide receiver, and punt returner.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific medical diagnosis Mbakwe received at Grady Hospital, or whether he will miss upcoming games as he recovers.