Early morning pedestrian crash on Tom Born Road leaves 1 dead

The Brief State troopers are investigating after a driver struck and killed a person in the roadway on Tom Born Road in Habersham County. First responders arrived after the driver called emergency dispatchers, where the victim was pronounced dead. The fatal hit came hours after a vehicle struck and injured a woman walking her dog on Talmadge Drive.



Investigators are working to piece together what caused a fatal pedestrian collision on a Habersham County road early Saturday.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle crash after a driver hit a person on Tom Born Road, just off Ga. 15 in the Hollywood community.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the driver after the vehicle struck something in the roadway and the motorist realized it was a person.

Deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services personnel arrived at 12:49 a.m. Saturday.

Responders located a deceased individual at the scene and alerted state troopers and the Habersham County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened just hours after another vehicle struck and injured a woman walking her dog on Talmadge Drive in Hollywood shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the road.

Officials state that further details must come from state troopers as the investigation remains ongoing.