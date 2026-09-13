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Early morning pedestrian crash on Tom Born Road leaves 1 dead

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Habersham County
Published September 13, 2026 2:54 PM EDT
Published September 13, 2026 2:54 PM EDT

The Brief

    • State troopers are investigating after a driver struck and killed a person in the roadway on Tom Born Road in Habersham County.
    • First responders arrived after the driver called emergency dispatchers, where the victim was pronounced dead.
    • The fatal hit came hours after a vehicle struck and injured a woman walking her dog on Talmadge Drive. 

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are working to piece together what caused a fatal pedestrian collision on a Habersham County road early Saturday.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle crash after a driver hit a person on Tom Born Road, just off Ga. 15 in the Hollywood community. 

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the driver after the vehicle struck something in the roadway and the motorist realized it was a person.

Deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services personnel arrived at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. 

Responders located a deceased individual at the scene and alerted state troopers and the Habersham County Coroner’s Office. 

The incident happened just hours after another vehicle struck and injured a woman walking her dog on Talmadge Drive in Hollywood shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the road. 

Officials state that further details must come from state troopers as the investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered fromthe Habersham County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the initial crash response.

Habersham CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews