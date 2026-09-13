Early morning pedestrian crash on Tom Born Road leaves 1 dead
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are working to piece together what caused a fatal pedestrian collision on a Habersham County road early Saturday.
What we know:
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle crash after a driver hit a person on Tom Born Road, just off Ga. 15 in the Hollywood community.
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the driver after the vehicle struck something in the roadway and the motorist realized it was a person.
Deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services personnel arrived at 12:49 a.m. Saturday.
Responders located a deceased individual at the scene and alerted state troopers and the Habersham County Coroner’s Office.
The incident happened just hours after another vehicle struck and injured a woman walking her dog on Talmadge Drive in Hollywood shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the road.
Officials state that further details must come from state troopers as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered fromthe Habersham County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the initial crash response.