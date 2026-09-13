Sedan overturns multiple times in fatal Covington Highway crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A driver died on Sept. 13, 2026, after a rollover crash at Covington Highway and Lithonia West Drive. (FOX 5)

The Brief A driver died Sunday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash at a Covington Highway intersection in DeKalb County. Preliminary investigations show a sedan collided with an SUV and rolled over multiple times. Authorities confirmed the sedan driver died at the scene, while the active investigation remains ongoing.



A driver died Sunday afternoon following a multi-vehicle rollover crash at a DeKalb County intersection, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to a reported collision around 2:01 p.m. Sunday at Covington Highway and Lithonia West Drive.

Preliminary investigation suggests a sedan struck an SUV, causing the sedan to overturn multiple times.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver who died at the scene.

Investigators have not confirmed if any occupants in the SUV sustained injuries or what caused the initial collision.