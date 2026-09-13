Falcons fall short in Pittsburgh after two costly turnovers

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The Brief Linebacker T.J. Watt intercepted Cooper Rush for a 35-yard touchdown, helping the Steelers top Atlanta 20-13 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers tossed a touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth in Mike McCarthy’s debut as Pittsburgh's head coach. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson total 173 yards, but two turnovers turned into touchdowns for Pittsburgh.



Linebacker T.J. Watt returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, powering the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

What we know:

Watt snagged a flip pass intended for Bijan Robinson, slipped on the turf mid-return, and sprinted to the end zone for his second career score.

The turnover broke open a tight matchup during head coach Mike McCarthy’s debut in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 221 yards and a touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Pittsburgh forced two interceptions against backup quarterback Cooper Rush, converting both mistakes into touchdowns.

Rush started late in the week after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back flare-up, while rookie Michael Penix Jr. remained sidelined.

Robinson dominated Atlanta's production, accumulating 173 of the team's 238 total yards.

Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, including a touchdown pass to Robinson.

Defensive tackle De’Shawn Hand left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

What's next:

The Falcons return home to host NFC South rival Carolina next Sunday.