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Falcons fall short in Pittsburgh after two costly turnovers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons
Published September 13, 2026 5:47 PM EDT
Published September 13, 2026 5:47 PM EDT
article

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren

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The Brief

    • Linebacker T.J. Watt intercepted Cooper Rush for a 35-yard touchdown, helping the Steelers top Atlanta 20-13 on Sunday.
    • Aaron Rodgers tossed a touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth in Mike McCarthy’s debut as Pittsburgh's head coach.
    • Falcons running back Bijan Robinson total 173 yards, but two turnovers turned into touchdowns for Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH - Linebacker T.J. Watt returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, powering the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. 

What we know:

Watt snagged a flip pass intended for Bijan Robinson, slipped on the turf mid-return, and sprinted to the end zone for his second career score. 

The turnover broke open a tight matchup during head coach Mike McCarthy’s debut in Pittsburgh. 

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 221 yards and a touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth. 

Pittsburgh forced two interceptions against backup quarterback Cooper Rush, converting both mistakes into touchdowns. 

Rush started late in the week after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back flare-up, while rookie Michael Penix Jr. remained sidelined. 

Robinson dominated Atlanta's production, accumulating 173 of the team's 238 total yards. 

Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, including a touchdown pass to Robinson. 

Defensive tackle De’Shawn Hand left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. 

What's next:

The Falcons return home to host NFC South rival Carolina next Sunday. 

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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