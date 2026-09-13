Falcons fall short in Pittsburgh after two costly turnovers
PITTSBURGH - Linebacker T.J. Watt returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, powering the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
What we know:
Watt snagged a flip pass intended for Bijan Robinson, slipped on the turf mid-return, and sprinted to the end zone for his second career score.
The turnover broke open a tight matchup during head coach Mike McCarthy’s debut in Pittsburgh.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 221 yards and a touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Pittsburgh forced two interceptions against backup quarterback Cooper Rush, converting both mistakes into touchdowns.
Rush started late in the week after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back flare-up, while rookie Michael Penix Jr. remained sidelined.
Robinson dominated Atlanta's production, accumulating 173 of the team's 238 total yards.
Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, including a touchdown pass to Robinson.
Defensive tackle De’Shawn Hand left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.
What's next:
The Falcons return home to host NFC South rival Carolina next Sunday.
The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report.