Armed suspects target Atlanta family at Turks and Caicos rental

The Brief Atlanta travelers lost money, phones, passports and purses during a home invasion while staying at a Turks and Caicos Airbnb. Seven masked men armed with guns, machetes, and sticks confronted the group on the back porch of the rental property. Local police provided temporary documentation to help the victims return to Georgia after suspects spent thousands on stolen credit cards.



Seven masked men armed with guns, machetes, and sticks targeted an Atlanta family and their friends during a home invasion at a Turks and Caicos Airbnb over Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

Andrea Williams and her group booked a waterfront rental property called Aqua Blu Beach Villas to celebrate a birthday.

As they sat on the back porch the night before Labor Day, seven men walked up holding guns, machetes, and sticks, ordering the group not to move.

The suspects struck one woman in the head with a gun, destroyed her phone after she did not know her iCloud password, and stole cash, passports, jewelry, purses, and phones.

The victims said the men threatened to kill them during the robbery.

Latorria Zachary, who was in a locked room inside the rental during the intrusion, messaged the Airbnb host to call local police.

By the time officers arrived at the property, the group of armed men had fled.

A detective later informed the family that video footage showed the men sitting and watching them for 30 minutes prior to the attack.

Police in Turks and Caicos assisted the victims with temporary documentation so they could board their return flight home to Georgia.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the home invasion.

It remains unclear how the suspects breached security features listed for the property.

The victims said the suspects spent thousands of dollars on their stolen credit cards after leaving the property.

A request for comment sent to Airbnb has not yet received a response.

Why you should care:

The survivors said they were unaware until after the attack that the U.S. Department of State maintains a travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands regarding crime.

They are now urging other vacationers to remain vigilant, watch their surroundings, and avoid trusting strangers when traveling.