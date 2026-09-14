UGA employee suspended, demoted over unauthorized Flock acces
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A University of Georgia employee has been suspended without pay and demoted after accessing the university's Flock automated license plate reader system without authorization.
What we know:
According to UGA Today, a routine audit led to an investigation that found the employee accessed the Flock database twice in 2025 for two off-campus incidents.
The employee had technical access to the database but did not have authorization from a UGA Police Department supervisor to conduct the searches.
UGA said the employee's actions were not criminal.
The campus police department imposed a 20-day unpaid suspension and demoted the employee. As a result of the demotion, the employee will no longer have access to investigative databases.
OTHER RECENT FLOCK STORIES