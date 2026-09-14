UGA employee suspended, demoted over unauthorized Flock acces

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The Brief A routine audit found the employee accessed the Flock database twice in 2025. UGA said the searches involved two off-campus incidents and were not criminal. The employee received a 20-day unpaid suspension and was demoted.



A University of Georgia employee has been suspended without pay and demoted after accessing the university's Flock automated license plate reader system without authorization.

What we know:

According to UGA Today, a routine audit led to an investigation that found the employee accessed the Flock database twice in 2025 for two off-campus incidents.

The employee had technical access to the database but did not have authorization from a UGA Police Department supervisor to conduct the searches.

UGA said the employee's actions were not criminal.

The campus police department imposed a 20-day unpaid suspension and demoted the employee. As a result of the demotion, the employee will no longer have access to investigative databases.

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