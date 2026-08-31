Cobb County residents grill police over Flock camera privacy concerns

The Brief Cobb County police hosted a crowded town hall to address residents' growing privacy concerns over Flock surveillance cameras. Police Chief Dan Ferrell announced monthly audits and policy updates to prevent misuse of license plate readers. Community members questioned data storage and mass surveillance during the open session.



Cobb County police officers and representatives from Flock Safety met with local residents at a packed town hall meeting to address growing community privacy concerns and questions about automated surveillance technology.

Surveillance technology debated

What we know:

Cobb County residents voiced strong concerns regarding government surveillance, data retention and privacy during a public town hall hosted by police and Flock Safety.

The Cobb County Police Department initially tested five Flock cameras in South Cobb in 2019, which Chief Dan Ferrell noted brought a dramatic drop in local crime.

The system has expanded to 182 cameras across the county, generating about 2,000 monthly alerts for things like stolen vehicles, missing persons, wanted suspects with active warrants.

What they're saying:

Ferrell stated that annual audits showed no Cobb Police officers misusing the camera system.

However, in light of nationwide concerns, the department is shifting to monthly public audits and updating its policy based on feedback from community town halls.

Residents questioned if officers use warrants to access data and asked how long information remains stored.

Future community meetings

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed specific wording changes for the updated department policy.

What's next:

Residents will have additional opportunities to raise questions, with two more town hall sessions scheduled, including one Tuesday night in Powder Springs.