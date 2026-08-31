14-year-old girl hospitalized after golf club assault in Newnan

The Brief Newnan police arrested several people after a physical altercation on Ball Street left a 14-year-old girl injured Monday evening. The teen girl was hit in the head with a golf club and taken to an Atlanta area hospital for medical treatment. Investigators ask anyone with information about the Monday assault to contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.



A 14-year-old girl was taken to an Atlanta area hospital Monday evening after being hit in the head with a golf club during a fight on Ball Street in Newnan, according to police.

Newnan police assault investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with injuries on Ball Street in Newnan at approximately 6:39 p.m. Monday. Police determined that a physical fight occurred, resulting in a 14-year-old girl being struck in the head with a golf club.

First responders transferred the teen girl to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment, according to the police report. Department officials confirmed that officers made several arrests following the incident.

Ball Street disturbance details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the people arrested or detailed the specific charges filed in the case. The medical condition of the 14-year-old girl has not been made public.

What's next:

The Newnan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit took over the scene and continues to gather facts surrounding what sparked the fight.

What you can do:

Officers urge anyone with information about the assault to call the department at 770-254-2355.