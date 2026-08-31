14-year-old girl hospitalized after golf club assault in Newnan
NEWNAN, Ga. - A 14-year-old girl was taken to an Atlanta area hospital Monday evening after being hit in the head with a golf club during a fight on Ball Street in Newnan, according to police.
Newnan police assault investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with injuries on Ball Street in Newnan at approximately 6:39 p.m. Monday. Police determined that a physical fight occurred, resulting in a 14-year-old girl being struck in the head with a golf club.
First responders transferred the teen girl to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment, according to the police report. Department officials confirmed that officers made several arrests following the incident.
Ball Street disturbance details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of the people arrested or detailed the specific charges filed in the case. The medical condition of the 14-year-old girl has not been made public.
What's next:
The Newnan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit took over the scene and continues to gather facts surrounding what sparked the fight.
What you can do:
Officers urge anyone with information about the assault to call the department at 770-254-2355.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Newnan Police Department, who provided details in an official news release.