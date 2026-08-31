Man walking in northwest Atlanta wounded after hearing sudden gunfire

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Paines Avenue NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW on Monday afternoon. A 37-year-old man was walking when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot. Emergency crews rushed the conscious victim to a local hospital while investigators search for the shooter.



A 37-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while walking along a street in northwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Atlanta police shooting investigation

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot near Paines Avenue NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing when paramedics rushed him to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say he was walking in the area when he heard gunfire and was hit.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led to the shooting.

Northwest Atlanta ongoing case

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided an update on his condition. Detectives have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the gunfire.