Man walking in northwest Atlanta wounded after hearing sudden gunfire
ATLANTA - A 37-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while walking along a street in northwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.
Atlanta police shooting investigation
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot near Paines Avenue NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was alert, conscious, and breathing when paramedics rushed him to the hospital by ambulance.
Investigators say he was walking in the area when he heard gunfire and was hit.
Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led to the shooting.
Northwest Atlanta ongoing case
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided an update on his condition. Detectives have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the gunfire.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided preliminary incident report details.