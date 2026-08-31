'This is our backyard': Witness recalls ducking for cover during Beltline gunfire
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that left several people seeking safety on Atlanta's Beltline Saturday night.
Atlanta Beltline shooting
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.
Authorities report no one was injured, and officers did not find any suspects when they arrived at the scene.
However, investigators did find four spent shell casings.
According to investigators, a group of men got into an argument before firing shots at each other.
Police said the men then fled the area on foot.
The shooting happened in the same general area where a man was fatally stabbed just over a week earlier.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity or description of the men involved in the shooting.
Authorities have not confirmed if any arrests have been made as the individuals fled on foot.
The exact motive behind the argument that led to the gunfire remains unknown.
Gunfire near Beltline
What they're saying:
Nikki Harris was walking along the Beltline when she heard the gunshots.
"It’s just really scary because this is our backyard," Harris said.
Harris said she and a friend were returning from Kroger when they heard the gunfire.
"We walked in Kroger and on our way back, we were crossing the Beltline, and we dropped down," she said. "It was very close and everybody was safe, and I think it’s crazy."
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Saturday night’s shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Dept., who provided details on the investigation and evidence recovered, as well as eyewitness Nikki Harris.