'This is our backyard': Witness recalls ducking for cover during Beltline gunfire

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an 8 p.m. shooting along Ponce de Leon Avenue where multiple shots were fired Saturday night. No injuries were reported, though officers recovered four spent shell casings after a group of men fled the scene on foot. Witness Nikki Harris described ducking for cover on the Beltline during the gunfire, which occurred near a recent fatal stabbing site.



Police are investigating a shooting that left several people seeking safety on Atlanta's Beltline Saturday night.

Atlanta Beltline shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Authorities report no one was injured, and officers did not find any suspects when they arrived at the scene.

However, investigators did find four spent shell casings.

According to investigators, a group of men got into an argument before firing shots at each other.

Police said the men then fled the area on foot.

The shooting happened in the same general area where a man was fatally stabbed just over a week earlier.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or description of the men involved in the shooting.

Authorities have not confirmed if any arrests have been made as the individuals fled on foot.

The exact motive behind the argument that led to the gunfire remains unknown.

Gunfire near Beltline

What they're saying:

Nikki Harris was walking along the Beltline when she heard the gunshots.

"It’s just really scary because this is our backyard," Harris said.

Harris said she and a friend were returning from Kroger when they heard the gunfire.

"We walked in Kroger and on our way back, we were crossing the Beltline, and we dropped down," she said. "It was very close and everybody was safe, and I think it’s crazy."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Saturday night’s shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.