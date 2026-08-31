Georgia doctors, families call for more research, funding for children with cancer

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at the Georgia State Capitol. Families and advocates gathered in Atlanta to push for critical pediatric cancer research funding. The Sandy Springs-based Rally Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in research grants.



Gov. Brian Kemp joined families, advocates, and doctors at the State Capitol on Monday to declare September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors, families, and survivors called for an increase in pediatric cancer research funding.

"It's not fair, and it's not right," said Keren, 18, a three-time cancer survivor. "Kids should not have to bury their friends, and parents shouldn't have to bury their children."

Why you should care:

Eighteen-year-old Keren has faced cancer three separate times, enduring long treatments while mourning friends lost to the disease.

According to the Rally Foundation, Keren is an Atlanta resident beating AML blood cancer who has raised over $70,000 for research.

Doctors diagnosed Emily Williams’ daughter Charlotte with blood cancer at age two.

"It brings awareness," Emily Williams, mother of a child fighting cancer, said. "Without awareness, there's no action and with no action nothing happens about it."

While Charlotte's doctors remain optimistic, Williams stressed that public awareness is essential to spark action and save lives.

By the numbers:

An average of 47 children across the nation are diagnosed with cancer every single day, according to the foundation.

Georgia state data shows 5,900 children in the state were diagnosed with cancer between 2014 and 2023.

State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, noted that 520,000 childhood cancer survivors currently live in America.

According to the Rally Foundation, the organization has awarded $47.5 million in research grants to date and helped secure over $317.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program.

Local perspective:

The Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, located in Sandy Springs, is at the center of research advocacy locally.

According to the Rally Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit marked its 20th anniversary in 2025 and directs 93 cents of every dollar raised toward its mission.

The organization holds top charity ratings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar. According to the Rally Foundation, the Georgia Pediatric Action Plan represents a key milestone toward equitable care for young cancer patients.

What's next:

"Our responsibility is not only to help children survive, but to continue to improve treatments," Dr. Sharon Castellino, a pediatric oncologist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, said.

But, the doctors and advocates have a reason to be optimistic.

They said changes to federal policies have improved access for families using Medicaid, and an investment in research has grown.

In addition, the Georgia Cancer Plan has begun incorporating pediatric cases, one of only 14 states to do so.

"There is hope, and you are bringing that hope," State Rep. Cooper said.