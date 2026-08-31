How a Sam's Club worker used 100 fake accounts to steal cellphones

The Brief A former Sam’s Club worker in Douglasville was convicted of stealing cellphones through fraudulent Sprint accounts. Investigators said Darlita Lynette McKeever stole the phones after opening more than 100 accounts using fake identities and stolen information. A Douglas County jury found her guilty of 11 felony counts, including identity fraud and theft.



A former Sam's Club employee faces prison time after a Douglas County jury convicted her of stealing cellphones by fraudulently creating over 100 Sprint accounts.

Sam's Club employee scheme

What we know:

A jury found Darlita Lynette McKeever guilty Friday of five counts of theft by taking, four counts of identity fraud, and two counts of theft by deception.

Law enforcement officers and Walmart Global Investigations launched an extensive probe into her actions following her arrest on Sept. 24, 2020. While working at the Sam's Club at 6995 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, McKeever opened more than 100 cellular accounts without authorization using fake identities and personal details. She then stole the cellphones tied to those fraudulent accounts, according to prosecutors.

Identity fraud court case

What we don't know:

Chief Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams presided over the trial, but officials have not yet scheduled McKeever's sentencing hearing.

Protect personal information

What you can do:

District Attorney Dalia Racine emphasized that identity fraud violates privacy and personal security.

Anyone who suspects someone used their personal information without permission should contact local police and visit www.IdentityTheft.gov to report the fraud and build a recovery plan.