Doraville weighs surveillance cameras amid privacy concerns

The Brief Doraville leaders are considering whether to invest in surveillance technology such as Flock cameras. The ACLU of Georgia urged the city to establish strict rules governing surveillance technology before moving forward. City Council members discussed the issue Wednesday night but did not take a vote.



Doraville city leaders are weighing the potential benefits of Flock cameras and other surveillance technology as concerns about privacy and police surveillance continue to grow.

What we know:

The Doraville City Council discussed the technology during its meeting Wednesday night but stopped short of taking a vote.

ACLU calls for surveillance safeguards

What they're saying:

Council members heard from Christopher Bruce, deputy executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, which is urging the city to establish strict guardrails through an ordinance before entering into agreements with surveillance technology vendors.

"It is really getting community control over police surveillance," Bruce said. "It is enabling the people of your municipality and letting them know what type of surveillance technology is going to be used."

The discussion comes as communities across metro Atlanta debate the use of automated license plate readers and other surveillance tools by law enforcement.

RECENT FLOCK STORIES

No decision yet

What's next:

Doraville City Council members did not vote on the issue Wednesday. A decision could come at a later date.

The debate is also continuing in Cobb County, where a third and final community meeting on Flock cameras is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.