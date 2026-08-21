No misuse of Flock cameras in McDonough, audit reveals

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The Brief McDonough police say an internal audit found no evidence that officers misused the department's Flock camera system. The department reviewed 32 inquiries and determined all were made for legitimate law enforcement purposes. Police say the Office of Professional Standards will begin reviewing internal Flock user activity every week.



The McDonough Police Department says an internal audit of its Flock license plate reader system found no evidence that its officers improperly used the technology.

What we know:

The department conducted the review amid growing scrutiny of how law enforcement agencies across Georgia use the camera network.

Audit reviews 32 Flock searches

What they're saying:

According to McDonough police, the audit identified 32 inquiries that required additional review.

The department said each of those searches was determined to have been conducted for a legitimate purpose. Police did not provide additional details about why the 32 inquiries were initially flagged for review.

Department adds weekly reviews

What's next:

McDonough police say the department is also adding another layer of oversight.

Going forward, the department's Office of Professional Standards will review internal user activity involving the Flock system every week.

The move comes amid a broader controversy surrounding misuse of license plate reader technology in Georgia. More than a dozen law enforcement officials across the state have been arrested in cases involving alleged misuse of the technology.

The latest case was reported Thursday in Cherokee County.

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