I-20EB near Panola Road reopens after closure for crash

The Brief All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed for hours early Friday because of a crash investigation. The closure caused significant delays for drivers traveling through the area. Motorists were advised to take alternate routes early Friday morning.



All eastbound lanes have now reopened on Interstate 20. Traffic was still moving very slowly at 5:30 a.m., but that is expected to improve. No official information has been released at this time about the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash investigation has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Lithonia, creating major delays for Friday morning commuters.

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What we know:

The closure has been in place for an extended period as authorities investigate the crash and work to clear the interstate.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m.

Major delays on I-20

What you can do:

Drivers heading east through Lithonia should expect significant backups while the investigation continues.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid Interstate 20 in the area and use an alternate route until the lanes reopen.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.

There was no immediate estimate for when the eastbound lanes would reopen.