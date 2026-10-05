Dr. Norman Sauce appointed DeKalb County school superintendent

article

The Brief The DeKalb County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Monday to appoint Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as superintendent of schools. Sauce served as interim superintendent for a year and held several key administrative roles during his 26 years in public education. Board Chair Allyson Gevertz praised his commitment to students, educators and families as he takes on the permanent leadership role.



The DeKalb County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Monday to appoint Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as the district's permanent superintendent of schools.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Board of Education named Dr. Norman C. Sauce III as the official superintendent of schools on Monday after a 4-1 vote.

Sauce previously served as interim superintendent for one year prior to his permanent appointment.

Before taking the top position, Sauce served the district as chief of student services, supervising departments for exceptional education, English language learners, gifted education and early learning.

He also worked as area superintendent for high schools, Region IV superintendent and principal of Chamblee High School.

Sauce earned degrees from California State University, Long Beach; the University of California, Los Angeles; and the University of Southern California, where he earned a doctorate in education.

He has worked 26 years in public education.

What we don't know:

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the students, families, educators, and communities of the DeKalb County School District," Sauce said. "I look forward to listening, learning, and working collaboratively with our entire school community to build on the district's strengths and ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed."

Board Chair Allyson Gevertz welcomed the decision.

"Dr. Sauce brings a strong commitment to students, educators, and the communities we serve," Gevertz said. "We look forward to working with him as we continue our focus on student achievement, strong schools, and meaningful engagement with families and the broader DeKalb community."