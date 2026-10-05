Man hospitalized after late-night shooting in NW Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an Oct. 4 shooting on Rockmart Drive NW that left a 24-year-old man hospitalized. First responders found the victim alert and breathing before emergency crews rushed him to a local medical facility. Investigators say an argument between people who knew each other escalated into gunfire late Sunday night.



Atlanta police are investigating after a late-night dispute escalated into gunfire, leaving a 24-year-old man hospitalized with a gunshot wound on Rockmart Drive NW.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on Rockmart Dr. NW around 10:06 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located a 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical crews transported the victim to a local hospital by ambulance.

Responders noted he was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Preliminary details indicate an ongoing dispute between known parties turned violent.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or current medical condition of the victim.

Police have not identified a suspect or announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.